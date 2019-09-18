Roy-Hart FFA team to represent New York at national contest    

MIDDLEPORT — A team of agriculture education students from Royalton Hartland High School will represent New York State FFA at the National Contest and Expo, National FFA Convention and Expo, next month in Indianapolis.
The team of Aidan Covert, Tagen Decker, Lorna Becker and Ashton Becker earned the privilege by taking first place in the Environmental Science and Natural Resources contest at the 2019 New York State Fair. Each student also received a $1,000 scholarship from Paul Smith's College.
Escorted by agriculture teacher and FFA adviser Matthew Sweeney, 10 Roy-Hart students participated in various ag knowledge and skill contests at the state fair, in areas including milk quality, meats evaluation, wildlife identification, tree identification and environmental science/natural resources. Among them, these students brought home honors:
— Aidan Covert, fifth place high individual, Environmental Science and Natural Resources Contest, and third place high individual, Meats Evaluation.
— Aidan Covert, Tagen Decker and Trevor Bullard, seventh place team, Meats Evaluation.
— Nick Armenia, third place individual, Meats Evaluation.
— Aidan Covert and Tagen Decker, second place team, Wildlife ID, with Covert taking the fourth place high individual honor and Decker taking the fifth place high individual honor.
