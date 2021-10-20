Roy-Hart grad producing Times Square performance piece

A Royalton-Hartland High School graduate known locally for her award-winning school musical performances is taking her talents to New York City's Times Square.
Sydney Anderson, a past winner of the Shea's Kenny Award for best actress in a high school musical, recently joined The Why Collective, which will take over Anita's Way, an open-air performance space at Times Square, on Friday to perform a 14-hour, semi-improvisatory performance piece titled "Vexations in Time."
Anderson is a co-producer of the piece, which celebrates the transition back to an active performance environment after 18 months of the Covid pandemic. It includes a collective of pianists, dancers and audience participation through poetry readings, open mic and visual arts.
Since earning a bachelor's degree from the University of Connecticut's Hartt School of Music and a master's degree from the University of Houston's Moores School of Music, Anderson has performed around the country and internationally while residing in New York City.
According to Anderson, the pandemic was the genesis of The Why Collective. When lockdown started in March 2020, almost all performing arts venues were shut down.
"Performing artists were suddenly thrust into hyper-individualism and live performers experienced steep learning curves when trying to move their art onto a virtual platform," she recalled. "Thankfully, this was possible with new technologies, but after 14 months of total theater closure in New York City, many artists were made very aware of what was missing: collaboration with others."
Performers in The Why Collective aimed to keep their art alive and at the same time find ways to answer the questions facing our lives.
Anderson produced Vexations in Time with her colleagues Slavina Zhelezova and Heather Jones as a launch event and fundraiser for the collective. Some artists are emerging and others are established, with their works features by local contemporary arts organizations including Beth Morrison Projects, HERE Arts, National Sawdust, The Tank, New York City Opera and American Lyric Theater.
For access to the free livestream of Vexations in Time, make a reservation at https://vexationsintime.ticketspice.com/vexations-in-time.
Follow Anderson's career at https://www.sydneyandersonsoprano.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.