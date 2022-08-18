TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — A Middleport, New York, native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the nation’s nuclear deterrence mission at Strategic Communications Wing One (STRATCOMMWING ONE). Its TACAMO (“Take Charge and Move Out”) mission provides airborne communication links to nuclear missile units of U.S. Strategic Command.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Jerry Beltran, a 2019 graduate of Royalton Hartland High School, joined the Navy three years ago.
“Since I was seven years old, I knew I wanted to be in the military,” said Beltran. “My old man was a Marine. I looked up to him a lot. The stories he told me inspired me to join. Now, my dad and I both have a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal. That’s something he and I get to share.”
Beltran uses skills and values taught by family to succeed in the Navy.
“My parents did a good job of raising me,” said Beltran. “My dad brought me up with a military structure, so I was prepared for the culture of the Navy.”
The Navy’s presence aboard an Air Force base in the middle of the United States may seem like an odd location given its distance from any ocean; however, the central location allows for the deployment of aircraft to both coasts and the Gulf of Mexico on a moment’s notice. This quick response is key to the success of the nuclear deterrence mission.
The Navy command consists of a Wing staff, the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training, and three Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadrons: The “Ironmen” of VQ 3, the “Shadows” of VQ 4 and the “Roughnecks” of VQ 7.
Beltran serves as an aviation electronics technician with VQ 4.
“I get a great sense of pride waking up and getting to put on the uniform,” said Beltran. “It’s cool that I get to do the things I do in my job. There’s nothing better than getting to work with aircraft.”
STRATCOMMWING One employs more than 1,300 active-duty sailors and 100 contractors to provide maintenance, security, operations, administration, training and logistic support for the Boeing E-6 Mercury aircraft fleet, an airborne command post and communications relay based on the Boeing 707.
Their mission stems from the original 1961 Cold War order known as “Take Charge and Move Out!” Adapted as TACAMO and now the command’s nickname, the men and women of TACAMO continue to provide a survivable communication link between national decision makers and the nation’s nuclear weapons.
The commander-in-chief issues orders to members of the military who operate nuclear weapons aboard submarines, aircraft or in land-based missile silos. Sailors aboard TACAMO E-6 Mercury aircraft provide the one-of-a-kind and most-survivable communication needed for this critical mission.
With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Serving in the Navy means Beltran is part of a team that is taking on new importance in the United States’ focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“When President Theodore Roosevelt’s foreign policy said, ‘Speak softly and carry a big stick,’ he was talking about the Navy,” said Beltran. “It’s important we’ve always been there to assist our allies and defend our nation.”
Beltran and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“My proudest Navy accomplishment is being able to work on the aircraft,” said Beltran. “I’m also proud to have advanced quickly from seaman apprentice to petty officer third class.”
As Beltran and other sailors continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the Navy.
“I believe a certain amount of patriotism in a country is required to keep a nation successful,” added Beltran. “I grew up with a great love for this country. Being able to say I get to defend the freedoms we all have is super meaningful to me.”
