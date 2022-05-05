GASPORT — The Royalton-Hartland school district will host a meeting for new kindergarten students / parents at 6 p.m. May 10 at the elementary school, 4500 Orchard Place. The district is registering 2022-2023 pre-K and kindergarten students now.
Children who will be 4 years old on or before Dec. 1 are eligible for pre-kindergarten; and those who will be 5 years old on or before Dec. 1 are eligible for kindergarten.
For more information about pre-K / kindergarten enrollment call 716-735-2000, extension 3054.
