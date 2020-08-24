MIDDLEPORT — Royalton Hartland Community Library, 9 Vernon St., is open for browsing again. In-building hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Saturday, and 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday./
Curbside service remains, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, library director Gretchen Schweigert announced.
For more information, go to royhartcommunitylibrary.com or call (716) 735-3281.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.