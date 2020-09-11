MIDDLEPORT — Royalton Hartland Community Library has received valid petitions for membership on the Board of Trustees from Diana Bragg and Michele Smith-Link. Their names, as well as the names of current trustees standing for re-election, will be voted on at the library board's annual meeting on Sept. 21.
Trustees seeking re-election are Keith Bond and Linda Pickreign.
The annual meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 in the upstairs meeting room at the library, 9 Vernon St. The public is welcome. Face covering is required.
