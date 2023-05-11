MIDDLEPORT — Royalton Hartland Community Library is seeking volunteers to serve three-year terms as library board trustees.
Prospective candidates must submit a trustee applicant affidavit and a valid petition signed by 15 residents of the Roy-Hart school district. Information packets and petition forms will be available beginning May 20 at the library, 9 Vernon St., and online at www.royhartcommunitylibrary.com.
Packets and petitions must be returned to the library by June 17. Elections will be held July 17 during the library board's annual meeting.
