Roy-Hart once again a 'best' community for music education

MIDDLEPORT — Royalton-Hartland Central School District has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation in light of its commitment to music education.
Now in its 23rd year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.
To qualify for the Best Communities designation, district staff answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.
"Music education has and will continue to be an essential component of our district curriculum. During the past two years, our students and staff exceeded all expectations, even using music to help them through the social-emotional challenges that they faced,” district Superintendent Hank Stopinski said. “Continuing our recognition as one of the Best Communities for Music Education will further support the investment and commitment of our school and community towards the merits of music education in our schools."
Since the passage of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) in 2015 and its emphasis on a well-rounded education, many school districts have re-committed to music and arts education programs. During the pandemic, music and arts programs were a vital component to keeping students engaged in school.
ESSA provides funding for well-rounded educational opportunities through Title IV Part A Student Academic Success and Achievement grants. NAMM Foundation research shows that these grants are being widely used by school districts to address instructional gaps in access to music and arts education.
“It's hard to convey ... the impact the music department at Royalton-Hartland has had on students' lives, including my own,” high school junior Crystalina Baumer said. “I've been a part of the chorus and orchestra at Roy-Hart since elementary school and as of this year, a part of the vocal jazz ensemble. Through these years, I can attest that the music opportunities at our school have knit together a family of distinct people with one common passion: music. ... The music teachers and music department have made accomplishments accessible to me that I once only dreamed of achieving. ... I have felt what it is like to be someone else while in musicals, been given the reassurance to compete in music competitions, the courage to perform on stages nearby to several states away ... .”
Research into music education continues to demonstrate educational/cognitive and social skill benefits for children who make music: After two years of music education, researchers found that participants showed more substantial improvements in how the brain processes speech, and in their reading scores, than their less-involved peers. Everyday listening skills are stronger in musically trained children. Significantly, listening skills are closely tied to the ability to perceive speech in a noisy background, pay attention, and keep sounds in memory.
Later in life, individuals who took music lessons as children show stronger neural processing of sound; young adults and even older adults who have not played an instrument for up to 50 years show enhanced neural processing compared to their peers.
Social benefits of music education include conflict resolution and teamwork skills, and the ability to give and receive constructive criticism.
Lisa Bielmeier is the public relations director for Orleans/Niagara BOCES.
