MIDDLEPORT — Royalton–Hartland Central School will present “Once Upon a Mattress” this weekend at the high school auditorium, 54 State St.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday and 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday.
The show begins many moons ago in a far-off place where Queen Aggravain (portrayed by Rio Wood) decreed no couples could marry until her son, Prince Dauntless (Calvin Fournier), found a bride.
Princesses come from far and wide to win the hand of the prince, but none could pass the impossible tests given to them by the Queen. That is, until the “shy” swamp princess, Winnifred the Wobegone (Emmaline Verratti), showed up. Would she be able to pass the Sensitivity Test, marry her prince, and help Lady Larkin (Crystalina Baumer) and Sir Henry (Matthew Pasnik) to the altar?
The musical comedy is a spin on the classic tale “The Princess and the Pea.”
Other leading roles are the Minstrel (Abigail Murphy), Jester (Lila Brigham), Wizard (Abigail Pratt), Knight Luce (John Guilfoyle), Princess No. 12 (Alexis Summers) and Nightingale (Alyson Berner).
Lady Rowena is portrayed by Morgan Mill, along with Lady Merrill (Victoria Silsby), Luce’s Lady (Arie Decker), Lady Mabelle (Kortney Schwartz), Lady A (Allison Haley), Lady H (Jillian Ash), Lady Lucille (Zamora Garcia-Cacique), and King Sextimus the Silent, played by Jayden Colletta.
The Knights are portrayed by Matthew Castanon, William Clarke, Allen Froman, Simon Fournier, Christopher McOmber, and Jose’ Daniel Pabon-Rosa.
The Ladies in Waiting are Shianne Beauman, Mailynn Dick, Emily Duewiger, Gwynivere Fuller, Cherish Gregory, and Hailey Pasnik.
Members of the Ensemble include Addison Carr, Alyse Drees, Sophia Marsillo, Meghan Lennon, Averie Owen, Lily Pabon-Rosa, and Isabella Sonney.
“Once Upon a Mattress” is directed by Kathy Bleiler-Dick, with Choreographer, Hannah Dodge. The producers are Carol Blumrick and Brooke Gypson.
The orchestra is directed by Nicholas Benstead, with Connie Allison as accompanist.
Set design and construction have been under the supervision of Spencer Dick and Michelle Parker, with stage tech adviser Christopher Schaus and stage manager Brooke Gypson.
For ticket information, go to www.royhart.org.
