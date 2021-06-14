Roy-Hart student to lead FFA District 9

Lorna Becker, Royalton-Hartland High School sophomore, was recently elected president of New York State FFA District 9 for the 2021-2022 program year. Voted in by a group of delegates from each FFA chapter in Western New York, she will begin her term of office on July 1.
District 9 covers all public schools in Niagara, Orleans, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Monroe, and Livingston counties, and as president Becker will represent all FFA members and agricultural education students within the district.
In her speech to the delegates, Becker spoke about her plans to unify members through in-person and virtual opportunities. Becker intends to create a district Council of FFA Presidents, at whose monthly virtual meetings FFA chapter presidents will share the happenings within their chapter, highlight accomplishments, spotlight members, and share engagement, service and fundraising ideas, and then disseminate that information via monthly newsletter to all FFA members in the district.
FFA is a leadership organization for students in grades six through 12 that develops members' leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. With over 8,800 members in New York, FFA and agricultural education coursework is found in 222 middle and/or high schools across the state.
