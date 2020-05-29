Roy-Hart student to lead NYS SkillsUSA    

Alayna Trautman, a junior at Royalton Hartland High School and an electricity/electronics student at Orleans Career and Technical Education Center, has been named the New York State SkillsUSA President.
Orleans/Niagara BOCES has not had a student who rose to the state's top SkillsUSA post in many years. SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure the development of a skilled workforce in the United States. Its motto “Preparing for Leadership in the World of Work.”
Of her ascension to the state post, Trautman said, “This will be a great opportunity to be able to network with other state and national leaders."
Trautman credits her Electricity and Electronics teacher, Bill Leggett, and SkillsUSA advisers Sarah Ivory and Anne Carnahan for helping her secure the post. The advisers spent many hours running her through mock interviews, she said.
Trautman is described by those who know her as dependable, committed, dedicated and reliable. She works at Pool Mart in Lockport, serves as the elected vice president of the Orleans-Niagara BOCES chapter of SkillsUSA, and is a 16-year member of American Legion Post 1593 and an 11-year member of Girl Scout Troop 70257 who plans to pursue her Gold Award in the 2020-2021 school year.
Trautman also is a member of the Buffalo Skating Club, through which she volunteers with Learn to Skate at Cornerstone CFCU Arena. As a figure skater, Trautman has medaled at the Empire State Games every year since 2015 and represented New York in the State Games of America in 2017 and 2019. Also in 2017, she was a member of the dance team from Sylvia's School of Dance that performed at Walt Disney World Orlando's boardwalk.
According to Lisa Bielmeier, public relations director for Orleans/Niagara BOCES, Trautman was chosen for the SkillsUSA state presidency for her dedication to the organization, her excellent communication skills, her display of professionalism, her ability to work well as part of a team, her sense of responsibility and the way she represents BOCES in different situations.
“We have all been impacted by the current health pandemic surrounding COVID-19; as the future workforce of America we must remain on track to fill the essential careers that support the American economy,” Trautman said. “This crisis has quickly taught us the values of our SkillsUSA framework of being flexible, adaptable, organized, self-motivated, to communicate clearly, and most importantly computer and technology literacy. My goal as your New York State SkillsUSA President is to ensure that we are confident and prepared meet America’s need.”
Trautman is the daughter of Anedda and Don Trautman. Her future goals are to be gainfully employed in the skilled trades field of electricity. She is exploring attending a two-year technical school or a four-year university after high school. Her goals are to be gainfully employed in the field of electricity and, ultimately, own her own contracting company.
