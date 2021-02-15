MIDDLEPORT —Royalton United Methodist Church, 5309 Royalton Center Road, will host a drive-thru, takeout spaghetti-and-meatball dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday. The price of dinner is a freewill offering for SERV Niagara, the Lockport-based nonprofit organization that assists local military veterans. For more information, call pastor Bill Edmister at 572-2338.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you