MIDDLEPORT — The Town of Royalton will accept town residents' electronic waste for recycling on Monday. Electronic goods can be dropped off at the town highway garage, Royalton Center Road, any time between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Proof of residency is required.
Royalton e-waste drop-off site open on Monday
Obituaries
Elaine C. Hickey, of Barker, NY, wife of the late Richard Hickey, entered into rest on Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Medina, NY. She was born in Richmond, VA, on August 9, 1931, the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Nolan Dixon. Elaine worked at Fisher Price toys and she enjoyed quilting…
September 8, 2020. Worked for Mayer Bros. and Karsten Implement. Survived by one sister and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by three siblings. Private services will be held. pruddenandkandt.com.
