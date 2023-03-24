A local landmark building has been named in honor of a DeSales High School Class of 1960 alumni. David J. Ryan grew up just down the street from DeSales on West Avenue. It was within the walls of DeSales that some of Ryan’s greatest memories were rooted. His early memories laid the groundwork for what would become a life of great success, personally and professionally.
Ryan’s work ethic and generosity, learned through his Catholic education, shone through in every aspect of his life including his days at Rimrock Corporation, where he began in sales and worked his way up through the company, eventually becoming president, owner and CEO.
It was after Ryan’s retirement that his true life’s work began, as he and his wife Ellen began a journey of philanthropy. Through their tireless volunteer efforts, they spearheaded the development and expansion of two churches. Through personal hardship they led the charge on the construction of a new, state of the art cancer hospital at Ohio State University.
On Friday, with members of the DeSales Catholic School Board of Trustees, Deacon Howard Morgan, administration, and the student Mass Choir led by music teacher Jackie Davis, the regal stone building on Chestnut Ridge Road was officially dedicated, blessed, and named The Ryan House at DeSales Catholic School.
The dedication is in honor of David Ryan, DHS ‘60, and Ellen Ryan for their generous contributions to DeSales Catholic School. The Ryans have long been great supporters of Catholic education and believe in the product it produces.
“I feel so blessed to have known Mr. Ryan and greatly appreciate all he has done for his beloved alma mater, DeSales,” DCS Principal Karen Rahill said.
David Ryan died on March 14, just a few days before the dedication in his honor. His legacy lives on with his wife and their children, Mark and Mike, and six grandchildren, Chris, Colin, Catherine, Caroline, Grace, and Claire.
