Sandstone Society scholarship awarded

MEDINA — A scholarship from the Medina Sandstone Society will go a long way toward books and slides for college, notes recipient Jacob Velesko.
The Medina High School senior received a $1,000 check from the society's John Ryan Scholarship Fund on June 16.
“I’m happy and honored to be chosen,” Jacob said.
Jacob and his parents, Jerry and Rose Ann Velesko of Middleport, were invited to the Sandstone Hall of Fame inside Medina’s city hall to meet with members of the Sandstone Society and two Medina High School history teachers, Todd Bensley and Margaret Martin.
Jacob, who plans to study mechanical engineering at the University of Buffalo, won the scholarship by writing an essay on the topic, “Tell us About Your Favorite Medina Historical Gem.”
Jacob’s choice was what he called the “Mighty Medina Falls.”
His mother said Jacob first saw the Medina Falls, located on the north side of the Erie Canal off Horan Road, when she took him on an Alzheimer’s awareness walk about 10 years ago.
“The path by the falls was part of the walk, and Jacob never forgot it,” Rose Ann said.
Jacob said he chose to write about the falls because it is something that makes Medina unique.
“Look how they promote Niagara Falls,” Jacob observed. “We kind of have our own Niagara Falls right here. It’s a pretty unique site for a small town.”
Sandstone Society member Jim Hancock welcomed guests who gathered at the Sandstone Hall of Fame. He explained the Hall of Fame was started in 2013 to showcase all of the beautiful sandstone buildings throughout Western New York, the state of New York and even Canada and England.
“Sandstone has been here millions and millions of years, but it was just discovered when they dug the Erie Canal,” Hancock said.
Every year since 2013, a committee has traveled to visit historic sandstone buildings and a handful were inducted into the Hall of Fame every year except 2020.
“We will be having an induction ceremony this year,” Hancock said. “Some of these buildings are more than a hundred years old.”
Members of the John Ryan Scholarship committee are Rob Klino, Craig Tuohey and Mary Zangerle.
Margaret Martin, Jacob’s history teacher, said he's an excellent student.
“He is very deserving of this scholarship,” she said.
