The Medina Sandstone Society has announced the return of its Sandstone bus tours, which were discontinued due to Covid.
Seats are still available for “Sedimental Journey,” scheduled May 16, to visit some of the magnificent sandstone structures in Western New York, according to Sandstone Society member Sue Holland.
A 47-passenger bus will leave Medina City Hall at 8:30 a.m. and return at 4 p.m. Stops will include Holy Family Church Complex in Albion’s Courthouse Square, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Rochester, the former St. Bernard’s Seminary in Rochester, Zion Episcopal Church in Palmyra, St. John’s Episcopal Church in Clifton Springs and Sonnenberg Gardens in Canandaigua. Commentary along the way is provided by Bill Lattin, past Orleans County Historian, and Sandstone Society member Dave Miller.
The cost is $90 per person ($85 for Loyal Stonecutters); lunch at Warfield's Restaurant in Clifton Springs is included.
Reservations are due by May 15. Pay by check mailed to Medina Sandstone Society, P.O. Box 25, Medina, NY 14103, or by Paypal at Sandstonesociety.org. Include e-mail and contact information with reservations.
