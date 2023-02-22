LEWISTON — Sarah Tabone has been appointed director of the Clearview Treatment Services program at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital.
Tabone brings 20 years of experience to the role. Prior to her appointment she was the supervising counselor for Catholic Health’s chemical dependency treatment programs at STAR St. Vincent in Buffalo and STAR Pathway in Amherst. In that capacity she counseled patients and supervised the counseling staff, completed documentation and quality assurance audits and managed productivity across the unit.
Tabone is a member of the adjunct faculty at D’Youville College. Her work history in the counseling field includes stints with Horizon Village in Sanborn, Gateway Longview and Baker Victory Services.
Tabone earned her Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Niagara University, along with CASAC, advanced counselor certification. She’s a recipient of NU’s presidential scholarship.
“We are pleased to welcome someone with Sarah’s expertise to our Mount St. Mary’s team. She has a great deal of knowledge and experience that are certain to add even more depth to this important program,” said CJ Urlaub, Mount St. Mary’s president and Catholic Health senior vice president of strategic partnerships, integration and care delivery — Niagara County.
