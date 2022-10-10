Employees of Medina High School are planning a Saturday basket raffle at the school to benefit the husband of a co-worker who is battling cancer.
Bob Hiller is loved and respected by the community, his family and friends, said organizers of the event. His wife Lee is the secretary in the MHS guidance office.
Science teacher Lisa Bitsas and main office employees Barb Michaud and Lisa Prentice got together to plan the fundraiser.
Bob is unable to work after undergoing surgery and is waiting to begin chemotherapy.
“He is a part of our community, and he has helped so many people himself,” Bitsas said. “Everyone loved his smiling face at the Medicine Shoppe.”
Bob has lived in Medina all his life, and Bitsas said she hopes everyone in the community will come out and support him.
The response to a request for baskets has been overwhelming, Bitsas said; donations have come from throughout the school district and the community. Anyone who would like to contribute may drop off a basket or a donation at the MHS main office or call 585-798-2700 and choose option 1.
The raffle will be ongoing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m Saturday.
