Volunteers will be going out to their local state parks across New York on Saturday for some large-scale spring cleaning.
The annual event, known as I Love My Park Day, is in its 12th year. It encourages people of all ages to pick up their gloves, rakes and paintbrushes to help clean and beautify their local parks, according to Will Cote, program director of Parks and Trails New York.
“We want to make sure all parks and sites put their best foot forward,” Cote said.
I Love My Park Day usually lands in the beginning of May, shortly before park visitation increases during the summer.
Cote said approximately 150 cleanup events will take place this year at 140 state parks including Wilson Tuscarora State Park and Thirty Mile Point Lighthouse at Golden Hill State Park.
The Friends of Thirty Mile Point Lighthouse are staging a clean-up there that will include clearing debris on the shoreline and throughout the park, as well as painting buildings, according to Park Manager Renee Campbell.
“It can be a nasty, dirty job, but they love to do it,” Campbell said.
I Love My Park Day usually draws between 75 and 80 volunteers to the state park in Barker, but Campbell is hopeful to see about 100 volunteers this year.
“It’s a signature symbol for the community,” she said.
Cote emphasized that I Love My Park Day can help bring awareness and attention to parks and in turn help local communities.
“Folks come from different communities and even other countries,” Cote said. “It can mean a lot for the communities where sites are located.”
For more information about, and to sign up for, I Love My Park Day, go to https://www.ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park-day.
