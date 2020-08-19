TOWN OF NIAGARA — The 29th annual Workers Memorial Day will be observed on Saturday. The ceremony, organized by the AFL/CIO Niagara Orleans Labor Council, pays tribute to men and women who have died of work-related injuries, and it is open to the public.
The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. at the Workers Memorial Monument located at 5755 Reservoir Park, off Route 31, North on Lewiston Road (Military Road) at the base of the Power Authority Reservoir.
After a spiritual blessing of the monument, a program with guest speakers will get underway. The program includes an Honor Guard salute, a bagpipe presentation of “Amazing Grace” and the Raising of the Flags in memory and honor of workers who gave their lives to the job. Taps will be blown by the Lone Bugler.
