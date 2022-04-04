The Niagara County health department is hosting a free rabies vaccination clinic for pets from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Porter town highway garage, 1800 Braley Road. Appointments are required and can be set here or by calling 716-439-7444. The number of appointment slots is limited and registration will close when all slots are claimed.
The clinic is "drive-through" style, meaning pet owners will remain in their vehicles until reaching the vaccination station and exit with their pet to the veterinarian at the designated time.
By law, all domesticated cats, dogs and ferrets must have a current rabies vaccination. New York State requires all residents to maintain an active rabies vaccination in your dog, cat, or ferret. The animals’ first vaccination is valid for one year and any subsequent vaccination provides protection for three years.
