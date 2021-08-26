"Scout Me In," a special STEM event organized by the Towpath District of Iroquois Trail Council, Boy Scouts of America, will be ongoing from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Widewaters, 768 Market St.
All children aged 5 to 12 years are invited to attend and explore science, technology, engineering and math in a safe and fun environment through a series of engaging interactive activities. For Cub Scouts and prospective Cubs, the activities count toward their STEM/Nova awards.
Attendees should bring their lawn chairs and lunch, or $6 to purchase a meal — a burger or a dog with fries, a drink and ice cream — at Marvin's Widewaters Drive-In.
Information on Cub Scouting and Lockport-area packs will be available at the event.
