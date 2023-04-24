MIDDLEPORT — Clute-Phillips American Legion Auxiliary Unit 938 will host the local leg of the third annual "They marched for us, we walk for them" walkathon at Village Park Commons at 11 a.m. Saturday. The beneficiaries are the VA Homeless Veterans and Honor Flight programs in New York state.
A blue registration tent will be set up near the park, on Main Street, at 10:30 a.m. Participants of all ages may choose one of several routes, from 0.5 miles to 1.4 miles. A scavenger hunt is incorporated, along with a basket raffle. Young children should be accompanied by a parent/guardian.
Nationally, the walkathon is hosted by American Legion Auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion.
