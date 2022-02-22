In celebration of Niagara County dairy, Cornell Cooperative Extension-Niagara is planning an upgrade of the more than 70-year-old 4-H Milk Bar on the county fairgrounds. Community support is sought for its campaign to raise $50,000 for the upgrade.
Planned improvements include a new concrete floor, a raised and level Milk Bar, a new freezer and electric and plumbing updates.
“The 4-H Milk Bar is at the epicenter of the Niagara County Fair, and we need the support of our community to keep it going for another 70 years,” Justin Rogers, executive director CCE-Niagara, said.
The 4-H Milk Bar has been a county fair tradition since 1949. Since its inception, generations of local families have volunteered their time there serving local dairy products and concession favorites. All proceeds of 4-H Milk Bar sales benefit 4-H youth and Cornell Cooperative Extension programming.
To donate to the Save the 4-H Milk Bar! campaign, go to www.cceniagaracounty.org or call 716-433-8839.
