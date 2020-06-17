MIDDLEPORT — Students, parents, families and members of the Royalton-Hartland community are enjoying more than 400 pounds of Yancey’s Fancy famous cheese wedges, thanks to an undertaking of the Roy-Hart FFA chapter.
Through the "Say Cheese" philanthropic effort to provide nutritious extended-shelf-life dairy products to people in need, and donations from Western New York agriculturalists, the chapter secured more than 775 Yancey's Fancy cheese wedges for distribution in the community. The majority, 550 wedges, were provided to Roy-Hart students and their families through the school district's weekly bagged meal pickup service. The remainder were donated to the Middleport and Gasport food pantries.
The Roy-Hart FFA chapter, advised by agriculture teacher Matthew Sweeney, strives to develop students' potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. FFA is an intracurricular activity open to all Roy-Hart students in grades 5 through 12.
