MEDINA — Since the first Scarecrow Fest more than a decade ago, the Medina Lions Club-organized event has continued to grow.
“We sold 300 scarecrows last year and we are ready for 400 this year,” said Sherry Wheatley, the Medina Lion who came up with the idea.
The procedure for a make-it, take-it scarecrow involves the whole community.
Year-round, Wheatley collects clothing and sheets donated by MAAC’s Thrift Depot. Middleport-based Barden Homes donates wood for T posts and cuts them up. Albion farmer Ed Neal donates the straw. The Medina High School art students and Barb Jantzi paint the scarecrow heads.
On festival day, attendees purchase a T post and choose either a sitting or standing version. Then they go to the rows and rows of available shirts, pants, dresses, hats and scarves and make their selections. After stuffing their scarecrow with straw, they head over to one of the “operating” tables where Medina Lions have become “surgeons for a day” and will tie the scarecrow together with baler twine.
There is no age limit on participation and Scarecrow Fest is a fun family event, Wheatley said.
“What’s funny is no two scarecrows look alike and sometimes they are bigger than the kids,” she said. “Sometimes when I’m out driving I’ll go by a house with a scarecrow and think, ‘That looks like one of our scarecrows,’ and it makes me smile.”
Scarecrow Fest ‘22 is slated for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Orleans County 4-H Fairgrounds.
A horse show is scheduled that day at the other end of the fairgrounds, and children are encouraged to go watch with their families.
Adding to the festivities, Boy Scout Troop 28 and Cub Scout Pack 28 will sell hot dogs, hamburgers, chili, corn chowder and s’mores.
