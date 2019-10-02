Scarecrow Fest popping up at Forrestel Farm

MEDINA — The 12th annual Scarecrow Fest continues to grow in popularity and features.
Scheduled for Saturday at Forrestel Farm and Riding Camp in Shelby Center, the festival will have all of its old features, along with some new ones, including a flea market.
Scarecrow Fest was an idea pitched to Medina Lions Club 11 years ago by Sherry Wheatley. It has become an annual fundraiser for the club, which turns all the profits back into programs for the community.
The first Scarecrow Fest took place in the Canal Basin. Since then, it has moved around to several locations, including Roberts Farm Market, Wise Junior High School and the YMCA.
But organizers say Forrestel Farm is the perfect place.
“This is the coolest place,” Wheatley said. “We’re on the farm, with horses and lots of space. This is where it needs to be. And if it rains, we can have it in the barns.”
Forrestel Farms owner Mary Herbert is thrilled to host the event, especially this year as it marks the 40th anniversary of when she started running a summer camp. Herbert is also a member of Lions Club, and while she doesn’t have a lot of time to donate to the club, hosting Scarecrow Fest is one way she can contribute, she said.
Recently, Wheatley and fellow Lions Ann McElwee, Carol Bellack, Charlene Walsh and Billy Roman visited Forrestel Farms to talk about the Scarecrow Fest.
Wheatley said it is the club's goal to add something new every year. This year it is the flea market and anyone wishing to reserve a spot may call Wheatley at (585) 735-5135.
Roman said a lot of organizations are involved in making this event a success.
“Everything is donated,” Wheatley said.
First, Wheatley’s mother Pauline Lanning of Albion cuts several hundred heads out of sheets and sews them. They are taken to Medina High School’s Art Department to have faces painted on them. Lyndonville High School’s Art Department will also be asked to help this year, Wheatley said.
Wheatley visits the MAAC Thrift Shop and Lyndonville’s Thrift Shop where she collects old clothing, sheets and accessories (ties, scarves, etc.).
“T” posts for bodies are donated and cut by Iroquois Job Corps’ carpentry class. Straw is donated by Phil Keppler of Medina and Ed Neal of Albion.
Orleans County 4-H clubs are bringing animals this year.
The cost to make a scarecrow is $10. After selecting a standing or sitting T post, children choose their scarecrow's head from a large selection clipped on a rope. Then they go to the accessories area and choose ties, scarves or hats.
Straw is dumped into a large pile, and Wheatley said a highlight of the day is watching children, moms, dads, grandpas, grandmas, aunts and uncles thrashing in the straw.
Another favorite activity is having braids added to a scarecrow. Wheatley said they take three pair of old panty hose (also donated by the thrift shops) and stretch them, one by one, over the scarecrow’s head. That gives them three legs on each side, which are then braided.
“Kids just love this,” Wheatley said.
There will be games and children can “milk” a fake cow.
Food will be available for purchase. The Boy Scouts will have corn chowder and chili. The Lions will be cooking hot dogs and hamburgers. Cupcakes, cookies and other desserts will be sold by Kim Smith of Lyndonville.
Scarecrow Fest will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Forrestel Farm and Riding Camp, 11380 Main St. (Shelby Center).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.