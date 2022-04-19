Scavenger hunt slated at Day Road Park

Barge Canal Optimist Club will host Trail Clues, a family scavenger hunt, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Day Road Park. It's a spring-themed activity for children aged 2 to 12 years and a parent or guardian.
The scavenger hunt will start at the Barge Canal Optimist club table, near the playground, where participants will be given their Trail Clues answer sheet. Twelve spring-themed clues will be posted along the paved walking path in the park, in three levels of difficulty so everyone can participate at their own level.
Trail Clues is a self-paced activity, not a competition, and everyone is welcome. Each child who participates will receive a gift and an entry to win the gift-basket prize.
For more information or to register in advance email bargecanlaoptimists@gmail.com or find BargeCanalOptimistClubOfLockport Ny on Facebook.
