Lockport and Medina residents are among the winners of the 15th annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest organized by the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor. Their photos will be featured in the 2021 Erie Canalway calendar, which will be available free of charge at local libraries, visitor centers and by request beginning in December.
"Trestle in Winter" by Jeff Tracy of Lockport was awarded second place in the Classic Canal category of the contest.
"Sunrise on the Path" by Cory Pawlaczyk of Medina was awarded second place in the Along the Trail category.
The 2021 canalway calendar features the first-, second- and third-place winning photos in four categories. Other categories were On the Water and Canal Communities, in which "Iconic Flight" by Alan Schwartz of Rochester, showing the "old" and "new" canal locks side by side in downtown Lockport, was awarded first place.
In addition to first-, second- and third-place designations, 12 honorable mentions were awarded. These include "Over the Bridge" by Neil Ferguson of North Tonawanda and "Tug DeWitt Clinton Settles in to Fall" by Susan Starkweather Miller of Albion.
“These remarkable images remind us that the New York State Canal System remains a symbol of strength for our communities, providing a distinct sense of place and pride in where we live, work and play. We are delighted to share them widely,” Bob Radliff, executive director of the heritage corridor, said.
Winning photos may be viewed at https://eriecanalway.org/gallery/photo-contests.
This year's contest drew more than 435 entries.
