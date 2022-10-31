Eastern Niagara County Retired Teachers Association awards six $500 scholarships each year to high school seniors who are pursuing a career in education. This year's recipients are: Kaitlyn Goodwin, Barker High School class of 2022; Anthony Molinaro, Lockport High School class of '22; Conner Gumby, Newfane High School class of '22; Ella Seib, Royalton Hartland High School class of '22; Samantha Stolzenburg, Starpoint High School class of '22; and Chelsea Wheeler, Wilson High School class of '22.
ENCRTA, a unit within the Western Zone of Retired Educators of New York, welcomes retirees from the above listed school districts as well as retirees of Orleans/Niagara BOCES, the Lewiston Porter, Niagara Wheatfield and Niagara Falls school districts, and parochial schools in Niagara County. There are four luncheons a year at the Lockport Town and Country Club with lively programs and many community service opportunities. For more information contact Sandy Kelley, president, at rlkelley48@gmail.com.
