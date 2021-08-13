School supply drive honors late Bills superfan

Tops Friendly Markets has teamed up with the Teacher’s Desk in memory of Buffalo football superfan, Ezra “Pancho Billa” Castro to help children in need this school year. Tops will be working with the Teachers Desk to fill backpacks with school supplies to help give students a good start to the school year.
Tops shoppers can help by donating to PanchoPacks by making a donation of $5, $10, or $20 at topsneighborshelpingneighbors.com where 100% of the proceeds will directly support this worthwhile cause. Donations will be accepted through Aug. 28.
The Teacher’s Desk is a store where teachers shop free for items needed for their students to succeed in education. They annually distribute more than $6 million in new school supplies to 6,000 teachers located at 250 schools serving 150,000 students. For the past three years, The Teacher’s Desk has provided 30,000 backpacks filled with school supplies, hygiene items, and books to children in need. This fall, they have a goal to make 13,000 more “PanchoPacks” for local kids going back to school.
The Teachers Desk supports students in pre-K through the 12th grade that have 70% or more of students participating in the Federal Free or Reduced School Lunch Program. Schools that are participating in the program are located throughout our communities in all eight Western New York counties of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans, Wyoming as well as schools in Monroe and Livingston counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.