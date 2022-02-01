MIDDLEPORT — Clute-Phillips American Legion Auxiliary Unit 938 is asking for local support in a drive to collect education supplies for local schools.
Marked collection totes have been placed at the Middleport village hall, the Hartland and Royalton town halls, Darrell's Place, Middleport Family Health Center, Royalton-Hartland Community Library and Chop's Shop in Gasport.
Desired items include loose leaf paper, notebooks, folders, three-ring binders, pencils, pens, erasers, highlighters, crayons, colored pencils, tissue, paper towels, rulers, markers, hand sanitizer, glue sticks, pencil bags and other useful school supply items. The collection is ongoing through April 15.
ALA 938 is involved in the supply drive after the New York Department of American Legion Auxiliary accepted a challenge from the North Carolina American Legion Auxiliary to raise school supplies and promote scholarships, according to Kathy Kindle, unit 938 secretary and public relations chair.
The unit will also be promoting local, state and national ALA scholarships that are available to students through their school's guidance counselors, Kindle said.
Information about ALA scholarships can also be obtained at the national and state ALA websites, www.legion-aux.org/scholarships and www.deptny.org/?page_id=20 .
