Schroeders are 4-H Family of the Year

The Schroeder family of Sanborn is the Niagara County 4-H Family of the Year for 2019, named during the Cornell Cooperative Extension and Niagara County Farm Bureau Joint Annual Dinner in mid October.
The Schroeder family consists of parents Mary and Michael, daughter Michellyn, 13, and son Christian, 10.
The award, given in memory of John A. Hall, his wife Lorraine and his daughter Betty, is presented annually to a family in Niagara County that exemplifies leadership and dedication to 4-H work in Niagara County. Bob Hall presented the award to the Schroeder family, who stood out for their sheer dedication to 4-H and their strong involvement in the Niagara County 4-H program overall.
As leaders of one of Niagara County’s most active and largest 4-H clubs, the Northeast Herd, the family has gone above and beyond by giving their children and other club members so many valuable learning experiences. The Schroeder family can often be found participating at community events by hosting 4-H informational tables, sharing their love and passion for 4-H with the public. They also exhibit and participate in 4-H photography, equine camps and shows, archery, wood working, the 4-H rabbit program, and various community service opportunities.
“We feel so honored to be selected to receive such an incredible award from an organization has given us so much,” said Mary Schroeder. “4-H to us is an organization where our kids can be involved with a group of peers that are accepting of their quirky nature, their extra energy, their unique personalities. It has taught our kids to accept everyone, to put yourself out there, to try new things, to support their peers in the good times and bad. We are very humbled by this award and will keep living up to it.”
Niagara County 4-H is one of the largest youth development organizations in the county, with more than 600 youth participating in countless ways.
4-H is the youth development program of the national Cooperative Extension System and USDA, and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3,000 local Extension offices.
