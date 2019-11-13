Schulzes awarded PTA life membership

Ann and Martin Schulze of Schulze Vineyards and Winery in Burt were awarded an Honorary Life Membership at the Niagara Region PTA’s Fall Mixer.
Seven years ago, Niagara Region PTA changed the format of its fall training for local PTA units. Leadership in the region decided to shift to a casual, informal event for units to network with their area PTA counterparts.
The reasoning for this shift was to let PTA units know that they are part of a bigger community. Local PTAs not only encompasses their community, they're part of the Niagara Region PTA, which encompasses units in Niagara, Orleans and northern Erie counties; and they're part of the New York State and National PTAs as well.
When approached about hosting the Niagara Region's fall mixer, Ann and Martin Schulze were all in. Ann has always believed that we are part of a global community. The Schulzes' first question was, “What can we do to help make this successful for PTA?” For seven years they have opened the doors to their establishment after hours in order for Niagara Region to hold a private event.
When receiving the Honorary Life Membership award, Ann Rutland Schulze relayed a message that her father would always say, “What you give to your community will come back to you tenfold.” Ann was active in the Newfane PTSA when her children were in school.
