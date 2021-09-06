Science freshmen get a head start at NU

Eight incoming Niagara University freshmen were given a head start on their science studies as part of the university’s Early Science Opportunities Program. The program, designed to enhance the students’ experience and help in their transition to college, was held from Aug. 22-26.
The students met with faculty and the students who will mentor them during their first semester at Niagara, learned about the research opportunities available to them, sharpened their time management and other skills needed for their STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) classes, picked up tips from current students, and were able to move into their residence halls ahead of the university’s move-in day.
The participating students were:
• Amina Shaibi from Grand Island
• Maria Lao from Jamestown
• Rose Nageldinger from Port Byron
• Morrgan Scott from Niagara Falls
• Mark Renz from Greenlawn
• Isabella Licata from Rochester
• Victor Ogbonna from Pittsford
