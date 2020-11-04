The Towpath District of Iroquois Trail Council, Boy Scouts of America, has modified its annual “Scouting for Food” campaign, which kicks off on Saturday in Niagara County.
The campaign, which raises food donations for local pantries and distribution centers, will combine the traditional collection method — the hanging of tags at residences followed by pickup of donations a week later — and a drive-in/drop-off effort that facilitates social distancing.
Donations of non-perishable food items appropriate to the holiday season are desired. These include but are not limited to instant potatoes, stuffing mix, pasta, rice, sauces and gravies, canned vegetables, pie fillings and cereals. Donations of personal hygiene items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, shampoo, razors and the like are also welcome.
Drive-in collection sites will be manned from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday throughout the Lockport area and in Middleport. The sites are:
— St. John the Baptist RC Church, 168 Chestnut St.
— Emmanuel United Methodist Church, East Avenue and Washburn Street.
— All Saints Parish, Church Street.
— First Presbyterian Church, Church and Ontario streets.
— Wrights Corners Volunteer Fire Company hall, 4043 Lake Ave.
— Pendleton Center United Methodist Church, Campbell Boulevard and Bear Ridge Road.
— Rapids Volunteer Fire Company hall, 7195 Plank Road.
— The Scout House, 131 Telegraph Road, Middleport.
Also on Saturday, in some sections of Pendleton as well as Cambria, Gasport and Middleport, door tags will be hung. Food pickups are scheduled for Nov. 14. Anyone who does not receive a door tag is invited to bring a donation to one of the listed drive-in sites.
According to Bob Pugh, Towpath District commissioner, all food donations will stay local but not all food pantries are accepting donations currently. All items collected will be delivered to those pantries that are able to take and distribute them, he said.
For more information on Scouting For Food, call Pugh at (716) 940-6465.
For more information on Boy Scouts of America or for membership inquiries, call Jess Markel, senior district executive, at (585) 343-0307 or go to www.beascout.org.
