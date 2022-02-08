GASPORT — Feb. 5 marked the end of a long journey for David Vanderwalker and one that he and his family will not forget.
In ceremonies at the Hartland Bible Church, David was presented with his Eagle Scout award, the highest rank in Scouting, culminating more than a decade of hard work and dedication.
The son of Todd and Alicia Vanderwalker of Middleport, David was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome as a child, a disease that affects his ability to interact and communicate with people. His parents have long been heavily involved in Scouting and enrolled David in Cub Scouts at an early age. After attending an Eagle Scout ceremony with his parents, David knew that was what he wanted to be and that became his goal.
His dream was realized in a ceremony that included his pastor, Jon Goodwin, scoutmaster and Eagle Scout Timothy Miller, Eagle Scouts and mentors Christian Hahn and Aaron Miller, Eagle Scout Ronald Boyd presenting the Eagle challenge, presentation of awards by committee chairman Heather Jackson, and reading of congratulatory letters by David’s sister FaithAnn Vanderwalker.
There were also presentations from U.S. Rep. Chris Jacobs, state Sen. Robert Ortt’s office, state Assembly Member Mike Norris and Niagara County Sheriff Mike Filicetti.
The Eagle charge was given by Assistant Scoutmaster and Eagle Scout Stephen Miller. Members of Medina-based Boy Scout Troop 28 participated in the Presentation of Colors, Scout oath and law and Retiring of the Colors. Fellow Scouts described the path to Eagle status and the steps David had to complete to reach his goal.
A highlight of the ceremony was David’s mother Alicia’s reading about David’s journey.
“Roughly 12 years ago, we sat in a doctor’s office and listened as he told us he wanted to prepare us that David would probably never graduate high school and he would have severe limitations through life, Thankfully, we serve a God that does not believe in labels or limitations on what He can do in and through those who believe in Him," she said. “We left that office with two options: to just accept that our son had no hope for a future and allow his disability to be an excuse, or that with faith, support and a lot of work we could focus on his abilities and provide him with the opportunities to learn and overcome his challenges.”
Alicia explained that they enrolled David in Cub Scouts with the hope he would have the opportunity to form connections and gain social skills. His Tiger year was not easy, but they persevered, and after attending summer camp with dad, and then attending an Eagle Scout ceremony, David set his heart on becoming an Eagle Scout.
A few years ago while preparing for a church picnic and pushing tables and chairs up the driveway, David said it would be nice to have a pavilion to store them in and not have to worry about outdoor services being dependent upon the weather. That set David on a planning process for what he felt he could do as his Eagle project.
Although he was told by many it was too big a project and not feasible, David was determined. He spoke to the congregation at church, visited local companies asking for donations and recruited fellow Scouts and friends to physically help with the work.
It took two years, 800 hours of labor and $19,200, but David accomplished his goal. He chose to call his pavilion the Legacy Pavilion in honor of individuals who left a godly legacy at Hartland Bible Church and in whose names donations were made to his project.
Businesses that either discounted or donated materials or equipment to the development of Legacy Pavilion included ACE Hardware in Medina, All Metal Works, American Concrete, Brigham Concrete, Big East Timber, Hi-Tech Concrete workers, Lakeshore Metal, B & L Wholesale, Newfane Lumber, Stanton Signs, Shelby Crushed Stone, Sunrise Door and Window, Wargo Enterprises and Vanderwalker’s Sawmill.
David currently attends Medina High School and the building trades program at Orleans/Niagara BOCES and wants to some day run his own construction company.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.