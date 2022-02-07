Northwards of 100,000 hardy souls ventured north to the Klondike Region of the Yukon after gold was discovered there in 1896. Many took a long and arduous route north from Seattle into southeast Alaska, many bringing as much as a ton of gear and food, and making the trip in stages. The Canadian government required each prospector to be self-sufficient, even to the point of having an entire year’s supply of food. Competition for claim stakes was intense and returns were much less than most hoped for. Fewer than 10% of the prospectors achieved success before gold was discovered in Nome, Alaska, causing another massive rush to the new location. Even though most of the prospectors left with little to show for their efforts other than the empty food containers and well-used pickaxes, their efforts were chronicled in many newspaper article, novels and movies, often in much more glamorous fashion than events actually occurred.
Fast forward to 1949 and units of the Boy Scouts of America and Scouts Canada (your author has found material referencing a 1972 Klondike Derby by Scouts Canada, but this may not be the first there) began reenacting portions of the “Klondike Gold Rush,” with Scouts competing against each other in a series of events for the “gold” at the end of the journey.
To emulate the conditions faced by the early prospectors, each Scout unit is generally expected to carry all supplies needed (or believed to be needed) on a sled built by the Scouts at or prior to the event. Such sleds are often built in the style of dog sleds used in competition in Alaska and the northern territories of Canada, with Scouts themselves providing the locomotion.
Scouts compete in a series of events at stations, sometimes called “towns” in honor of the boom towns that sprung up along the route to the Klondike. At these stations, Scouts are tested on Scout skills such as fire building, cooking, personal fitness, first aid, Scout history and more, amassing scores at each station in a competition to determine the overall most proficient. While rules vary by Scout District and Council, the competition may end with a huge final event such as a sled race or Tug-of-War, followed by a campfire or banquet at which awards and recognitions are distributed.
In late January, the Towpath District of the Iroquois Trail Council held its first “post pandemic” Klondike Derby at the Niagara County Fairgrounds, where nine Scout troops from Niagara and Orleans counties camped in single-digit temperatures, cooked over open fires, charcoal and propane stoves, and engaged in spirited competition honoring the intrepid prospectors of old.
Scouts were tasked with carrying 30-pound containers of “gold” from location to location, treating “injuries” like broken bones and lacerations, and identifying “nuggets” of Scout information and history. Other stations included sawing and chopping firewood, fire starting and boiling water. A “cookoff” demonstrating Scouts’ prowess at cooking winter meals kept hungry judges well fed during the afternoon.
The day of competition culminated with a specialized sled race followed by Tug of War competitions between individual units until an overall winner was crowned. Scouts readily admitted to having a great time, not only competing against each other for the five-foot tall “Klondike Derby” trophy, but demonstrating their abilities to meet and conquer the challenges of cold weather activities.
For more information on Scouting in eastern Niagara and Orleans counties, contact Towpath District Executive Jessica Bonham at 585-343-0307 or visit https://www.beascout.org.
Bob Pugh of Lockport is a Towpath District commissioner within the Iroquois Trail Council, BSA.
