The Niagara County Office for the Aging is seeking nominations for its 2020 Niagara County Senior Citizen of the Year.
Anyone who is a Niagara County resident, aged 60 years or older, can be nominated, by anyone. By Feb. 28, send the nominee’s name and contact information, the nominator’s name and contact information and a statement describing the reasons why the nominee should receive the award, to the Office for the Aging by mail at 111 Main St., Suite 101, Lockport, NY 14094, or email OFA@niagaracounty.com . For a nomination form, call 438-4020.
All nominations will be reviewed and a winner selected by the OFA’s Advisory Council. The winner will be recognized by the New York State OFA as part of Older New Yorkers’ Day and by the Niagara County Legislature during May, which is Older Americans Month.
Nominate a youth for appreciation
The Niagara County Office for the Aging is seeking nominations for its 2020 Youth Appreciation Award.
Anyone who is a Niagara County resident, aged 18 years or younger, can be nominated, by anyone. By Feb. 28, send the nominee’s name and contact information, the nominator’s name and contact information and a statement describing the reasons why the nominee should receive the award, to the Office for the Aging by mail at 111 Main St., Suite 101, Lockport, NY 14094, or email OFA@niagaracounty.com . For a nomination form, call 438-4020.
All nominations will be reviewed and a winner selected by the OFA’s Advisory Council. The winner will be recognized by the Niagara County Legislature during May, which is Older Americans Month.
