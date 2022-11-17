WILSON — The Wilson Teachers' Association is bringing the annual Senior Citizens Breakfast back to Wilson Central School District after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The 38th such breakfast will be served on Dec. 7, beginning at 8 a.m., in the high school auditorium and cafeteria. All senior residents in the district are invited; admission is free and reservations should be made by Nov. 30 at 716-751-9341.
The breakfast, a districtwide collaborative effort of students, teachers, support staff and administration, is a show of support for senior residents' continued support of the school district. Along with breakfast there are multiple performances by the Kindergarten classes and the middle and high school choirs and bands. Students make small gifts and door prizes that guests may take home.
Guests are asked to park in front of the high school or in the side parking lot, entering on Robert Dinse Drive just south of the high school's main entrance.
