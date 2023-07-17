The Niagara County Office for the Aging has begun distributing farmers’ market coupon booklets at sites throughout the county.
The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, funded by the state Department of Agriculture and Markets, provides coupons to all who meet age and income requirements. Each booklet contains five coupons worth $5 each ($25 total) which can be used to buy fresh locally grown fruits and vegetables at participating farmers’ markets throughout New York state.
To qualify for coupons, residents aged 60 and older must be entitled to receive SSI, Public Assistance, SNAP or Section 8 housing subsidy, or be within monthly income guidelines ($2,248 for a one-person household; $3,041 for a two-person household; $3,833 for a three-person household).
The coupons will be distributed beginning Wednesday at the Lockport Community Farmers Market, 57 Canal St. (open 2 to 6 p.m.). Booklets will be available there every Wednesday through Aug. 9.
Additional distribution sites and times are as follows.
• Newfane Community Center, 10 a.m. to noon Thursday (drive-through).
• Olcott fire hall, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Lockport Community Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, this week through Aug. 12.
• North Tonawanda Farmers Market, Robinson Street, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays this week, Aug. 19 and Sept. 23, and 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 16.
• Wrobel Towers, Niagara Falls, 11 a.m. to noon July 24.
• Lockport Senior Centre, 33 Ontario St., 11 a.m. to noon July 25.
• Barker fire hall, noon to 12:45 p.m. July 26.
• Canterbury Senior Housing, 4057 Crescent Drive, North Tonawanda, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. July 27.
• Pine Senior Living, 6231 Tonawanda Creek N, Lockport, 1 to 2 p.m. July 31.
• Niagara Towers and Spallino Towers, Niagara Falls, Aug. 1, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. respectively.
• Willows senior housing, 3990 Forest Parkway, North Tonawanda, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 2.
• Wilson Villa apartments, 240 Autumnview Drive, Wilson, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 2.
• Middleport Villa apartments, 89 Telegraph Road #B, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 2.
• John Duke Center, Niagara Falls, 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 3 (drive-through).
• Tuscarora Nation House, 5226 Walmore Road, Lewiston, noon to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 7.
• LaSalle Senior Center, Niagara Falls, 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 8.
• North Tonawanda Senior Center, 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 9.
• St. John’s AME nutrition site, 917 Garden St., Niagara Falls, 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 11.
• Bishop Gibbons nutrition site, 110 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 15.
• Mt Zion Church, 1353 Calumet Ave., Niagara Falls, 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 15.
