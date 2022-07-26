The Niagara County Office of the Aging will be onsite at the Lockport Community Farmers Market every Wednesday and Saturday distributing Farmers Market Nutritional Program checks to eligible senior citizens beginning this week.
The Farmers Market Nutritional Program gives eligible senior citizens, pregnant women, and families with small children (4 months to 5 years) additional income to spend on fruits and vegetables at local farmers’ markets. At the Lockport Community Farmers Market, booklets will be distributed to senior citizens until the supply runs out. Each booklet has a $25 value (five $5 checks).
Pregnant women and families with small children may obtain FMNP booklets through the WIC Program administered through Catholic Charities at the Bewley Building. The contact number is (716) 218-1484.
FMNP checks can be redeemed at individual farm stands at the market. Cash back is not given, but market manager Grace Platt said vendors work with customers to ensure they’re getting the most for their checks.
For more information about the market, contact Platt at lockportmarket@gmail.com or visit www.lockportcommunitymarket.com.
