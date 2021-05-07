Senior wishes courted    

Senior Wishes is accepting wish applications from qualifying seniors.
The nonprofit organization founded by the United Church Home Society fulfills wishes of older adults. A wish can be any meaningful experience the recipient deeply desires — visiting a museum, celebrating a milestone birthday, securing lessons or supplies to revisit an abandoned hobby ... or just a small household item that brings cheer.
“Senior Wishes was created to foster respect and appreciation by providing seniors with a life enriching experience to be remembered. These are people who have spent their lives serving our country, caring for others, volunteering in the community and raising their families. We want them to know they are not forgotten,” Executive Director Wendy Miller Backman said.
Wish applications are reviewed on a bimonthly basis by a volunteer wish granting committee. After approval, a Senior Wishes representative will work with the recipient to plan the details of their wish.
Community members are encouraged to reach out to deserving seniors, talk to them about their needs/dreams, and help them fill out the paperwork.
Wish recipients must be aged 65 or older, reside in Western New York and have annual income less than $38,000 for a household of one or less than $44,000 for a household of two. Permanent residents of care facilities are exempt from the income qualification.
Vacations, medical items, furniture, household repairs, bill payments and travel outside the continental U.S. are excluded.
Full details can be found at www.SeniorWishes.org or by calling Wendy at 716-508-2121.
