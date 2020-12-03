SERV Niagara is taking requests to assist military and veteran families at Christmastime.
The nonprofit outreach agency is organizing its first-ever Covid Christmas Pandemic Parade on Dec. 21 and Dec. 22, when food, gifts and toys for children will be delivered by Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus and their K9 reindeer.
Toys are being raised through a toy drive sponsored by state Sen. Rob Ortt and Walmart. Applying families with children are asked to provide each child’s name and age and suggest a gift for the child, including a necessity such as a winter coat.
All families will receive a ham and all of the trimmings for dinner. The parade will also deliver a Christmas tree to families that request one.
For an application, call 438-5437 or 553-6714. Completed applications must be turned in by Dec. 11.
SERV Niagara’s partners in the outreach are the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, the Lockport, Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda police departments, and A Hand Up, Inc. Each police department is a drop-off site for toy donations.
