MEDINA — A longtime tradition at Orleans Community Health is being reinstated after a seven-year absence.
A Service of Remembrance was a tradition at the hospital for 18 years, until its organizer retired.
The service, started by former nurse Debbie Cook, honored loved ones who died at Medina Memorial Hospital during the prior year or had been dialysis patients in one of the hospital’s two dialysis units.
When Cook retired seven years ago, the service kind of retired with her, said Scott Robinson, director of marketing, communication and outreach at Community Partners.
A year ago, Randi Ingersoll was hired as social worker, and while going though files and records, she found information on the remembrance services.
“I found minutes on the planning committees and news articles that had been written about the services, and it was intriguing to me,” Ingersoll said.
The annual service was held at a local church and featured a keynote speaker and a memorial reading by Cook. Each family member who attended was given a candle to light as their loved one’s name was read. Family members were also invited to a reception after the service.
“A couple of months ago, I reached out to Deb and asked if she minded if I brought the tradition back, and asked if she would help me,” Ingersoll said. “She said she would be happy to help.”
Ingersoll set up a committee, consisting of two members from the hospital, staff of Orleans Community Health and a private duty nurse. Cook will help when she’s available or by phone.
“A lot of community members remember when we had the service or had a relative who was remembered,” Ingersoll said.
The service has been scheduled for 3 p.m. May 7, 2023, at Oak Orchard Assembly of God church. Although it’s nine months away, Ingersoll wants to get the word out.
“I want the service to be just like it was before, to show the community we remember their loved ones who passed away,” she said. “Deb was amazed I even knew what the service was and that I wanted to bring it back. I think Day of Remembrance is Deb’s legacy. She spent 18 years of her life honoring patients of the hospital who were lost.”
