"Share the Bounty" will take place on Saturday and Sunday at various Niagara Wine Trail member wineries. Participating wineries are donating tasting fees to or collecting donations for local charities.
Black Willow Winery's charity is Olcott Volunteer Fire Company.
Honeymoon Trail Winery's charity is Hospice of Niagara.
Victorianbourg Wine Estate's charity is the Wilson Food Pantry; canned goods and cash donations will be accepted.
The Winery at Marjim Manor's charity is the Peanut Butter & Jelly Drive; jars of peanut butter and jelly are considered payment for wine tastings.
To make a reservation at any winery, find its phone number at NiagaraWineTrail.org, where each winery's visitation policy is posted.
