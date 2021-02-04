Sharing the love with seniors

New York State Assembly Member Mike Norris, R-Lockport, on Thursday collected handmade valentines from local students for senior citizens at nursing homes in the community. He said the outreach has special significance this year as residents of adult care facilities have braved extreme isolation from loved ones and gone without visitors because of the pandemic.
“This is a wonderful program but extra special to me this year as I think about the challenges these New Yorkers have faced without the comfort of visits from their loved ones,” Norris said. “As Valentine’s Day approaches, I encourage everyone to take time to send a card to seniors they know living in nursing homes. Though we cannot visit in person, we can still share the love like these wonderful students have with their handmade valentines I am so proud to have been able to deliver on their behalf. Thank you to every student who helped me on this important project.”
Norris partnered with 10 local school districts to secure handmade valentines for seven area nursing homes as well as the Lockport Meals on Wheels program.
Participating schools this year include Barker Central School District, Oak Orchard Elementary, Charles A. Upson Elementary, Royalton-Hartland Elementary, DeSales Catholic School, Roy B. Kelley Elementary, Sheridan Hill Elementary, Newfane Elementary and St. John the Baptist School.
Participating nursing homes include Briarwood Manor and Heritage Manor in Lockport, Absolut Care in Gasport, Heritage Manor of Ransomville, Orchard Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Medina, Harris Hill Nursing Facility and Brothers of Mercy in Clarence.
