Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti is the speaker at next week’s Lockport Lenten Luncheon.
Luncheons take place from noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday during Lent at the Emmanuel Methodist Church fellowship hall, 75 East Ave.
Filicetti’s talk is titled “Aiming to Make Our Community a Better Place.”
Filicetti has served in law enforcement since 1993, having held positions with New York State Police, the village and town of Lewiston and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Department. He started out as a road patrol officer at the sheriff’s department in 1997 and moved through the ranks; he was appointed undersheriff in 2012 and elected sheriff in 2020.
The Lockport Lenten Luncheon series is a community tradition established in 1957. The meals are catered by Molinaro’s Ristorante; desserts are provided by the women of Emmanuel United Methodist Church. A meal typically includes an entree, salad, vegetable and bread. The cost is $10 per person. The doors on the parking lot side of the church (north side) open at 11:30 a.m. and open seating begins at 11:50 a.m. The entree next week is ham and scalloped potatoes.
On any given Wednesday, the luncheon is canceled if Lockport City School District announces a closing due to inclement weather.
Remaining speakers in the 2023 series are: Aaron Carlson, March 8; Kathy and Dave Greenfield, March 15; Rev. Rick Danielson, March 22; Rev. Gregg Stierheim, March 29; and Rev. Steve Hall, April 5.
For more information about the series, call the Emmanuel UMC office at 716-433-2838.
