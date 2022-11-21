MEDINA — The committee planning the 10th annual Home for the Holidays 5K run in conjunction with the Olde Tyme Christmas celebration is inviting participants to sign up for the Saturday race.
The USA Track and Field-sanctioned race, organized by Teresa Wilkins and Debbie Tompkins, signals an early start to a day full of special events, including holiday activities throughout the village, a Cutest Little Elf contest, a pet parade, the arrival of Santa Claus, band performances, fireworks and more, topped off by the magnificent Parade of Lights at 6 p.m.
Race participants can start registering at 7:30 a.m. at the YMCA. The race begins at 9 a.m. in the canal basin behind Captain Kidz. Registration forms and more information can be found at www.christmasinmedina.com.
First-, second- and third-place prizes will be awarded to men and women in various age categories, starting with 10 and younger and topping out at 70 and older, in five-year increments (for example: 11 to 14 years, 15 to 19 years, etc.).
The race route will be manned and runners directed by about a dozen Medina High School seniors who volunteered to help, Wilkins said. The end point is the American Legion post hall on North Main Street, where runners can get a doughnut donated by Dunkin' Donuts and/or an apple donated by local grower Dale Root.
Several runners from Canada have already signed up for this year's race, and the YMCA has offered its facility to host visitors from out of town who want to shower after the race and stay in Medina for the day.
All proceeds of this year's 5K are going to the charity Cat by Cat, which humanely catches strays, spays or neuters and finds good homes for them.
