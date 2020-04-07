The SJA Club's annual dinner fundraiser for the Sisters of St. Mary Namur has been cancelled for this year due to COVID-19.
The drawings that were to be held during the April 25 dinner will still take place. Everyone will be notified by mail at the end of the month, Gracie Scirto reported.
The club's new year begins on May 1. All are encouraged to continue sending in their membership forms and money for the 2021 dinner and drawings.
